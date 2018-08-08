Ludhiana-Kharar Six-Lane project: NHAI wants govt school razed, DC says won’t let it happen

National Highway Authority of India National Highway Authority of India

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) wants the government primary school of village Ghulal in Samrala of Ludhiana, one of the model government schools with pre-primary wing and smart classrooms, to vacate the building within three months, for Ludhiana-Kharar six-lane highway project.

Some NHAI officials visited the school last week and asked head teacher Sanjeev Kalyan to vacate 50 ft from the entrance ‘immediately’ and entire building within 30 months saying that it is has to razed for the road widening project.

However, the head teacher has informed Secretary Education Krishan Kumar and Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Pardeep Aggarwal about the situation. On Monday, head teacher Kalyan met education secretary Krishan Kumar. “He (Kumar) has assured us that NHAI will not be allowed to raze our building. We have worked really hard on it to make it a smart classroom. There are colorful classrooms for kids and also a pre-primary wing. We have 105 children enrolled currently and it is one of the best government schools in state. We cannot relocate this school as it will be a huge loss for children here,” said the head teacher. He added that no prior or written notice was served to them and NHAI officials visited the school only last week.

Reportedly, secretary education has shot off a letter to NHAI project head saying that school building cannot be razed and they must find an alternate solution.

DC Pardeep Aggarwal said, “It is all at a very preliminary stage and no written notice has been given to school yet. We will not let school building be razed and NHAI will be asked to find some solution.”

