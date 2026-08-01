Ludhiana to Jind direct train approved; Indian Railways extends passenger service

Ludhiana-Jind direct train has been approved after Indian Railways extended an existing passenger service to improve regional connectivity.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 1, 2026 02:30 PM IST
Indian Railways Extends Passenger Train to Launch Direct Ludhiana-Jind Service (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways extends passenger train to launch direct Ludhiana-Jind service (Image generated using AI)
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Direct train from Ludhiana to Jind: Indian Railways has approved a direct train service between Ludhiana and Jind by extending an existing passenger train. The move is expected to improve rail connectivity and provide greater convenience for daily commuters, students, office-goers, traders and passengers travelling between Punjab and Haryana. The train is being maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

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Ludhiana-Jind Junction direct train: Route, Train number

After the extension, train number 54054 will run from Ludhiana to Jind, while train number 54053 will operate from Jind to Ludhiana. The train’s route will be extended from 128 km to 200 km. The extended service will eliminate the need for passengers to change trains at Jakhal for onward journeys to Jind. Thus, it will provide direct and uninterrupted rail connectivity between the two cities.

Ludhiana-Jind Junction direct train: Stoppages

During its journey, train number 54054/54053 will stop at 20 stations between Ludhiana and Jind Junction. These include Gill, Kila Raipur, Ahmadgarh, Rhra Ghalughra, Kup, Malerkotla, Himmatana, Dhuri Junction, Bahadur Singh Wala, Sangrur, Bharur, Sunam Udham Singh Wala, Chajli, Govindgarh Khokhar, Lehra Gaga, Gurnay, Jakhal, Tohana, Narwana Junction and Uchana railway stations.

Ludhiana-Jind Direct Train: Route Extension

54054 / 54053
Train numbers, both directions
20 Stops
Between Ludhiana and Jind Junction
Journey Distance: Before vs After
Earlier (Ludhiana-Jakhal)
128 km
Now (Ludhiana-Jind)
200 km
+72 km, uninterrupted passenger connectivity
Full Route: Ludhiana to Jind Junction
Train 54054 (Ludhiana → Jind) · Train 54053 (Jind → Ludhiana)
Existing (Ludhiana-Jakhal)
New Extension (Jakhal-Jind)
S
Ludhiana (Start)
1
Gill
2
Kila Raipur
3
Ahmadgarh
4
Rhra Ghalughra
5
Kup
6
Malerkotla
7
Himmatana
8
Dhuri Junction
9
Bahadur Singh Wala
10
Sangrur
11
Bharur
12
Sunam Udham Singh Wala
13
Chajli
14
Govindgarh Khokhar
15
Lehra Gaga
16
Gurnay
17
Jakhal (previous terminus)
18
Tohana
19
Narwana Junction
20
Uchana
E
Jind Junction (New End)
The extension replaces the earlier Ludhiana-Jakhal operation, adding Tohana, Narwana Junction and Uchana to provide uninterrupted connectivity all the way to Jind.
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE

“The extended portion of the service will include commercial stoppages at all stations between Jakhal and Jind, ensuring improved accessibility for passengers residing in towns and villages along the route.

The extension is expected to strengthen regional mobility by providing better rail connectivity to intermediate stations while improving access to employment, education, healthcare and commercial centres,” the Railway said in a statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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