Ludhiana to Jind direct train approved; Indian Railways extends passenger service

Direct train from Ludhiana to Jind: Indian Railways has approved a direct train service between Ludhiana and Jind by extending an existing passenger train. The move is expected to improve rail connectivity and provide greater convenience for daily commuters, students, office-goers, traders and passengers travelling between Punjab and Haryana. The train is being maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

After the extension, train number 54054 will run from Ludhiana to Jind, while train number 54053 will operate from Jind to Ludhiana. The train’s route will be extended from 128 km to 200 km. The extended service will eliminate the need for passengers to change trains at Jakhal for onward journeys to Jind. Thus, it will provide direct and uninterrupted rail connectivity between the two cities.

Ludhiana-Jind Junction direct train: Stoppages

During its journey, train number 54054/54053 will stop at 20 stations between Ludhiana and Jind Junction. These include Gill, Kila Raipur, Ahmadgarh, Rhra Ghalughra, Kup, Malerkotla, Himmatana, Dhuri Junction, Bahadur Singh Wala, Sangrur, Bharur, Sunam Udham Singh Wala, Chajli, Govindgarh Khokhar, Lehra Gaga, Gurnay, Jakhal, Tohana, Narwana Junction and Uchana railway stations.

Ludhiana-Jind Direct Train: Route Extension 54054 / 54053 Train numbers, both directions 20 Stops Between Ludhiana and Jind Junction Journey Distance: Before vs After Earlier (Ludhiana-Jakhal) 128 km → Now (Ludhiana-Jind) 200 km +72 km, uninterrupted passenger connectivity Full Route: Ludhiana to Jind Junction Train 54054 (Ludhiana → Jind) · Train 54053 (Jind → Ludhiana) Existing (Ludhiana-Jakhal) New Extension (Jakhal-Jind) S Ludhiana (Start) 1 Gill 2 Kila Raipur 3 Ahmadgarh 4 Rhra Ghalughra 5 Kup 6 Malerkotla 7 Himmatana 8 Dhuri Junction 9 Bahadur Singh Wala 10 Sangrur 11 Bharur 12 Sunam Udham Singh Wala 13 Chajli 14 Govindgarh Khokhar 15 Lehra Gaga 16 Gurnay 17 Jakhal (previous terminus) 18 Tohana 19 Narwana Junction 20 Uchana E Jind Junction (New End) Source: Indian Railways Express InfoGenIE

“The extended portion of the service will include commercial stoppages at all stations between Jakhal and Jind, ensuring improved accessibility for passengers residing in towns and villages along the route.

The extension is expected to strengthen regional mobility by providing better rail connectivity to intermediate stations while improving access to employment, education, healthcare and commercial centres,” the Railway said in a statement.