Ludhiana Jail clash: Two more inmates die; jail hospital lacks facilities, says superintendent

Four days after a clash between jail inmates and police at Ludhiana Central Jail, two more inmates died Monday late at hospitals. Jail authorities said that the deaths were related to health issues, and not to the clash.

The clash in Ludhiana Central Jail was triggered on June 27 after an inmate Sunny Sood, allegedly a drug addict died at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on June 26. Inmates had claimed he was beaten to death and not given proper treatment when his health deteriorated. In the clash that followed, another inmate Baba Ajit Singh died in police firing.

Among the two fresh deaths reported Monday, one Gursewak Singh (42), from Sidhwan of Ludhiana, who was also booked in a drug peddling case under NDPS Act by Jagraon police, died at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. He was lodged at Ludhiana Central Jail since June 26.

Jail Superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai said that he was diabetic and a heroin addict. “He started having breathing issues Monday and was taken to Civil Hospital Ludhiana from where he was referred to Patiala. He died late night,” he said.

Another inmate Balwinder Singh (40) from Rahon Khurd of Khanna, died Monday at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. He was booked in a cheque bounce case by Khanna city police and was in Ludhiana jail since May 20 this year. Jail superintendent claimed that he was a tuberculosis patient. “He was taken to Civil Hospital Ludhiana where he died,” he said.

With four deaths of Ludhiana jail inmates in the past seven days, judicial probe has been started in all four incidents.

Boparai further said that the in-premises jail hospital lacked several basic facilities. “We do not have X-ray and ECG which are basic services.

We have only three doctors, at least five are required and there is only one ambulance for 3,100 inmates. We need at least three ambulances..,” he said.

Plan to recruit more jail warders

The state Jails Department, meanwhile, has decided to recruit more warders to strengthen the security at prisons.

“We will hire more warders in our jails. A proposal in this regard will soon be put up before Chief Minister Amarinder Singh,” said Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa here Tuesday.

Presently, the Jails Department is facing a shortage of 700 jail warders for 24 jails across the state. The current strength of jail warders in all prisons was 2,040, officials said here.

The Union government last month had sanctioned the deployment of three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force at three central prisons in Amritsar, Bathinda and Patiala. The approval was given after the state government made a request in this regard, officials said.

The deployment of CRPF personnel will cost Rs 24 crore per annum to the state exchequer.

The Prisons Department had also sought rubber bullets and tear gas shells to contain violence in the jails, the minister said. He expressed surprise that the jail staff was still using old weapons and blamed the previous SAD-BJP regime for failing to modernise the weaponry.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)