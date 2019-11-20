Ludhiana: Hit on head by contractor, 15-year-old labourer dies; FIR registered

A fifteen-year-old labourer working at a plywood factory in Hambran of Ludhiana died after being allegedly hit in the head by his contractor.

The incident happened on November 7 when Lovekush (15) was allegedly hit with a wooden stick by Raghubir Paswan.

Father of the boy, Jugal Raj, has alleged that his son was already sick but even then the contractor assaulted him during work.

When his son’s head started bleeding, the contractor just took him to a local hospital and got it bandaged. However, it was only on November 14, that the boy was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh where he died on the night of November 14.

Jugal Raj came to Ludhiana from Bihar after he was informed on phone that his son was admitted at PGIMER and that his condition was deteriorating. He said that his son had told him earlier on phone that his condition was not good after being hit by the contractor.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO Ladhowal police station, said that on November 9, the accused took Lovekush to a private nursing home as he was still unwell and there the doctors prescribed some tests. “Refusing to spend Rs 3,500 on the boy’s tests, the contractor again took him to his quarter and did not get him proper treatment. He was taken to PGIMER only on November 14 when condition worsened. The boy died undergoing treatment the same day,” said the SHO.

The SHO added that autopsy report shows that he died due to grievous head injury and on the basis of that FIR has been registered against the contractor.

“We have booked the contractor Raghubir Paswan under the Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of (IPC) and Section 75 & 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act based on the complaint of the boy’s father. The accused is yet to be arrested,” he said.