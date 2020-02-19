Ludhiana gold heist: 22 police teams working on case, no breakthrough yet

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal at the office of IIFL Gold Loan Finance. (Express Photo) Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal at the office of IIFL Gold Loan Finance. (Express Photo)

A day after the gold loan branch of Indian Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) in Ludhiana was robbed of 30 kg gold worth an estimated Rs 13 crore, police sources said 22 teams were working on the case, but there had been no new development in the investigation.

A Rs 5 lakh reward has been declared for anyone who gives police a lead in the case, and over 200 persons with past records of theft have been rounded up for questioning. Police nakas have been set up in various parts of the city to randomly check vehicles. However Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal and his team were tightlipped about the investigation.

Five men, including one with a pistol, looted gold ornaments and Rs 3 lakh in cash, from IIFL Gold Loan branch office on Gill road Monday.

The CCTV cameras installed outside the building, captured four men coming out with bags filled with gold ornaments while a fifth person sat in the car outside.

The case is being touted as the biggest robbery to have been committed in Ludhiana. The last major robbery which happened in Ludhiana was in 1987 when Rs 5.7 crore was looted from Miller Ganj branch of PNB.

The Monday robbery happened days after four armed had looted 2 kg gold from V K Jewellers in Ghumar Mandi of Ludhiana on January 29. The case remains unsolved.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.