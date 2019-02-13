Ludhiana gangrape: Third accused arrested, court grants 7 days police remand to all held

The Ludhiana rural police Wednesday arrested the third accused in the gangrape case where a 20-year-old student was gangraped allegedly by 10 men after she and her male friend were waylaid on Changna Bridge.

Ludhiana DSP Amandeep Singh Brar told The Indian Express that Surmu (23) was arrested near Chak Kalan village of Ludhiana.

All the three arrested were today produced in court where they were allegedly manhandled amid sloganeering by protesters. The Court has granted seven days of police remand to the three arrested.

Youth Akali Dal leader Meetpal Singh Dugri, who had blackened statue of Rajiv Gandhi few days back, along with other SAD workers, attempted throwing shoes at three accused.

Raising slogans against accused outside court, Dugri said that no one can stop him today from ‘teaching a lesson’ to ‘such people’.

The Police had on Tuesday identified two others as Ajay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan from Tibba. All the accused are aged between 25 and 30 years.

The 20-year-old from Ludhiana and her friend were returning from Sarabha Nagar market late on Saturday when their car was allegedly intercepted near Issewal by three accused. The girl alleged that she was gangraped and her friend was assaulted. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh and called up their another friend to bring the money.

However, the friend approached the police, which came to the spot an hour later, but couldn’t trace the victims. Around 2 am on Sunday, the victims managed to flee the spot.

Police had recovered at least 20 audio clippings of conversations between one of the accused with the victim’s friend, who was asked to bring money, in Punjabi. “We are probing who was that accused. Since he was speaking in pure Punjabi, he is a native of Punjab probably,” said the DSP.