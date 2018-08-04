Ludhiana: Foster father held for ‘raping’ 11-year-old, mother for ‘pushing’ her into prostitution

11 year old girl was raped by foster father for nearly 11 months in Ludhiana. (Representational) 11 year old girl was raped by foster father for nearly 11 months in Ludhiana. (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl, given away for adoption by her mother after her father’s death, has allegedly been raped by her foster father for 11 months in Ladhowal of Ludhiana. She was also allegedly pushed into prostitution by her “new parents” who were arrested on Friday.

The incident came to light last week after the girl, a student of Class 6 at local government senior secondary school, shared her ordeal with a friend who suggested her to talk to the principal. The girl told the principal that after her father’s death her mother gave her away for adoption in July last year. Barely after two months, her foster father allegedly started raping her.

On Friday, the principal, along with Childline and Navchetna — a social organisation of government teachers — contacted police, following which an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was lodged against the foster father, Balwinder Singh. His wife Saravjit Kaur has been booked for conspiracy.

Inspector Varinderpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ladhowal police station, confirmed that the girl’s foster parents have been arrested. They do not have any child of their own.

Police has also summoned one Pammi Pradhan through whom the girl was given for adoption. “We are also probing if she was adopted legally. We are investigating further about the girl’s allegations of prostitution. More names will be added to the FIR after probe,” he said.

The principal said the child was admitted to the school in April. “On July 28, she sought my help. She alleged that her (foster) father has been raping her for months, almost daily. She said that every Sunday outsiders would come to their home and rape her. If she refused, she was beaten with sticks and starved. Her (foster) mother used to prepare her for the customers,” said she.

The principal added the girl would often remain absent on Mondays. “We did not want to alert her foster parents. On Thursday, she told us that she was raped again on Sunday by outsiders. We immediately informed the Childline,” she said.

The girl told the police that her mother had told her that she cannot earn enough to raise her.

Later in the evening, the police summoned her biological mother. “She said she gave her daughter for adoption as she had no source of livelihood. She is claiming that she tried to meet her daughter, but was not allowed. We are probing her role also,” said the SHO.

Kuldeep Mann, coordinator of Childline Helpline, Ludhiana, said they will sponsor her education now. The Child Welfare Committee has sent the girl to Niksham Sewa Ashram. She will undergo medical examination on Saturday.

