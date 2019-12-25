Ludhiana: Family sleeps with angithi in room, 2 kids choke to death, 4 others serious

The doctors declared both children- Gaurav (12) and Saurabh (10) dead on arrival. (Representational Image) The doctors declared both children- Gaurav (12) and Saurabh (10) dead on arrival. (Representational Image)

Two children suffocated to death and four other members of their family were admitted to hospital in a serious condition, after they reportedly slept with a coal-brazier (angithi) Monday night at their rented room in Chander Lok Colony of Ludhiana.

Police said that on Tuesday morning, when their landlord went upstairs for some work, no one opened the door and it was broken. All six members of family were unconscious and rushed to Civil Hospital. The doctors declared both children- Gaurav (12) and Saurabh (10) dead on arrival.

Their parents — Pramod Kumar (33) and mother Nisha (32) were admitted to hospital in serious condition along with two other relatives Sushil (35) and Sunita (32) who were visiting family Monday and stayed overnight.

Inspector Swaran Singh, SHO Tibba police station, said that as per statement recorded by Pramod, who regained consciousness Tuesday noon, they had used an angithi due to severe cold on Monday night, but forgot to put it out. Further, they had even closed the door due to which oxygen supply was completely cut off and smoke engulfed the room.

“Father of the two children said in his statement that they had slept with angithi still on and even closed the door. He further said that in the wee hours Tuesday, one of his sons had asked for water as he was short of breath and he tried to give him water. But soon he himself started feeling unwell and doesn’t remember what happened later. There was no space for air to pass and kids died of asphyxiation. By the time we took children to hospital, they had died. Three others have regained consciousness, but their mother Nisha is still unconscious and critical,” said the SHO.

He added that inquest proceedings were filed under Section 174 of CrPC for two deaths and autopsy will be done Wednesday.

The couple worked as labourers and their landlord Tarsem Lal was the first to witness them lying unconscious as he went to get the keys of main door which were with the family as they had guests visiting. He alerted the police and door was broken after police arrived.

