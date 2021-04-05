Ludhiana building collapse: 36 workers rescued, 4 feared trapped

0 Comment(s) *
A factory building collapsed in Mukund Nagar on Daba road of Ludhiana Monday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams rescued 36 workers. At least four are suspected to be trapped.
Varinder Sharma, DC, Ludhiana said there was so far no casualty in the incident.
More details awaited.
