Monday, April 05, 2021
Ludhiana building collapse: 36 workers rescued, 4 feared trapped

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams rescued 36 workers. At least four are suspected to be trapped.

Updated: April 5, 2021 1:36:22 pm
Rescue teams work to rescue trapped workers after a factory building collapsed at Baba Mukund Singh Nagar on Daba road in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

A factory building collapsed in Mukund Nagar on Daba road of Ludhiana Monday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams rescued 36 workers. At least four are suspected to be trapped.

Varinder Sharma, DC, Ludhiana said there was so far no casualty in the incident.

More details awaited.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
