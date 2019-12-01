Ludhiana: Dumped at vacant plot, newborn girl shivers to death

The body of a newborn girl was Saturday found dumped at a vacant plot in Moga Colony (Jai Gurdev Nagar) on 33-Foota road in Ludhiana, police said. It appeared that the infant was dumped hours after her birth, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and she died overnight, they said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Jamalpur police station under the charges of causing death of the newborn girl and concealment of birth by secretly disposing the body.

Sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh, in-charge Mundian police post, said that they received a call around 3 pm from a local who informed that a ‘foetus’ wrapped in white cloth was lying in the plot. On reaching the spot, police found that it was a newborn who had died by then.

“The baby was wrapped in white cloth. Autopsy will be done on Sunday at Civil Hospital but according to our initial probe, she was abandoned immediately after her birth in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. It was cold outside. She could not survive the night. There was fresh blood on her body when we found her,” said S-I Harbhajan Singh. The plot is owned by one Varinder Sharma who had appointed one Tinku as its caretaker. “Tinku lives in a shanty on the plot. He says he did not hear any cries,” the S-I said.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under the sections 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of IPC at Jamalpur police station.