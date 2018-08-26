Ludhiana drug overdose death: Day after, his brother-in-law found dead, liquor bottle found in his car

At the spot in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh At the spot in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

A day after the death of Ludhiana-based shopkeeper Baljinder Singh due to an alleged drug overdose, his brother-in-law (wife’s brother) was also found dead under mysterious circumstances in a car in Kartar Nagar area of Ludhiana Saturday. Police have recovered an open liquor bottle and a glass from vehicle and it is suspected he died due to over-consumption of liquor.

The deceased, Deep Inder Singh (26), had come from Jamnagar of Gujarat to attend cremation of Baljinder Singh on Friday. After cremation, he took Baljinder’s Brezza car and went somewhere without informing anyone in family. Around 7 am Saturday morning, locals informed police about a body lying in a car parked in Kartar Nagar.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO Model Town police station, said that an open liquor bottle and a glass were recovered from the car.

“It is suspected that he got too depressed and was in tension due to death of his sister’s husband. Either he consumed too much liquor or suffered cardiac arrest or liquor was poisonous. Autopsy report will clarify the cause of death. His parents arrival is awaited from Gujarat after which autopsy will be conducted. Body has been kept at Civil Hospital,” said SHO.

Deep Inder Singh was newly married. Meanwhile, in connection with the death of Baljinder Singh, the police have registered an FIR at Dugri police station and booked his friend Parminder Singh alias Pinku alias Raj Grewal alias Doctor.

Investigating officer ASI Karamjit Singh from Dugri police station said Parminder Singh was friends with Baljinder for more than 10 years. On Thursday evening, he took him along from his shop and they injected heroin together in Baljinder’s Brezza car. When Baljinder fell unconscious due to overdose, he left him there to die and fled. He has been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and is absconding. “We are raiding his residence in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar but it is locked,” said ASI.

He said Parminder’s family had also disowned him due to his drug and liquor habit and he was unemployed. His real name is Parminder Singh but he operated Facebook ID with name of Raj Grewal. He was known as Doctor among friends.

