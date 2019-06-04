Ludhiana: Drug addict thrashes two-year-old son to death

A man allegedly thrashed and assaulted his two-year-old son to death under the influence of drugs in Ludhiana Tuesday.

The incident happened under Lakkar Railway bridge where the family was living since past few days. They used to sleep under the bridge.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an FIR against the man on the statement of his wife who told police that her husband was a drug addict. In her statement, Mausam Khatun said that her husband Mohammad Salman Khan thrashed their son Mohammad Sartaj Khan (2) so badly that he died. Khatun, who works as domestic help, said that whatever she would earn, he would snatch from her and buy drugs. Whenever she would refuse to give him money, he would beat their son.

She further added that on Tuesday too, her husband physically assaulted the kid but this time he could not survive.

Inspector Balbir Singh, SHO GRP station Ludhiana, said that accused absconded from the spot after crime. “He used to consume drugs on daily basis and today also he was under influence as per his wife. The body has been sent for autopsy and the boy was couple’s only child. According to the woman, the child was assaulted on daily basis by his father whenever she was out for work,” said the SHO.

He added that an FIR has been registered against the accused under section 302 of IPC and he is yet to be arrested.