Ludhiana daylight gold loot: Two more arrested, but mastermind still at large

The Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police said it has arrested two more gangsters in connection with the February 17 daylight robbery of 30 kg gold from an India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) branch on Gill Road of Ludhiana.

IG (OCCU) Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh said the arrested accused – Harpreet Singh of Ferozepur and Pardeep Singh of Hoshiarpur – were members of the gang of wanted gangster Jaipal Singh, the alleged mastermind of the case.

Earlier, the OCCU had arrested gangster Gagandeep alias Gagan Judge from Sector 26 market in Chandigarh.

IG Singh said that Harpreet Singh from Peer Mohammad village of Ferozepur was arrested for “sheltering and harbouring five accused who actually committed the robbery”.

“All five accused who actually committed the robbery stayed at Harpreet’s place six days before the crime and a day after it too. The conspiracy was hatched at his home,” said the IG.

Five accused were captured in CCTV clips which showed four of them barge into the gold loan office and one sitting in the car. The four returned with four bags full of gold ornaments.

“After the arrest of Gagan and Pradeep, the three others still absconding are Jaipal Singh, his brother Amritpal Singh and one Gursewak Singh of Moga. Harpreet has been arrested for sheltering these five persons,” said the IG.

Meanwhile, after police claimed recovery of Rs 31 lakh cash from Gagan, IG Singh said the actual amount has now come out to Rs 33 lakh after ‘proper counting’. “We have recovered Rs 33 lakh in cash from him which we suspect he got that after selling gold ornaments. But the arrest of absconding mastermind Jaipal Singh is the key to recover the remaining gold and cash. Both Gagan and Pardeep have claimed during interrogation that Jaipal is in possession of the remaining gold and cash,” he added.

While Gagan is in police remand with OCCU, both Pardeep and Harpreet are in remand with Ludhiana police for interrogation.

Jaipal Singh, one of the most wanted gangsters in Punjab, is absconding since 2016, when he allegedly killed his rival gangster Jaswinder Singh alias Rocky of Fazilka, at Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh and later also ‘confessed’ to doing so on Facebook. He and his accomplices later allegedly looted Rs 1.33 crore from a cash van of Axis Bank in Banur (near Chandigarh) in 2017.

Past cases

On July 13, 2015: Six gangsters dressed as policemen, looted Rs 1.63 crore from cash van of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) in a Jagraon in a daylight robbery.

On July 30, 2015: Six miscreants looted 14 kg-gold and Rs 2.25 lakh in cash from Mannapuram Gold Loan company branch in Shimlapuri of Ludhiana.

On May 23, 2016: A group of 8-9 accused looted Rs 60 lakh in cash after waylaying cash van of OBC bank in Moga and even shot dead the security guard accompanying the vehicle.

