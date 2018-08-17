Ludhiana: Dalit youth’s body fished out of river

Police booked four persons for murder, including the father of the girl he had allegedly eloped with. (Representational Image) Police booked four persons for murder, including the father of the girl he had allegedly eloped with. (Representational Image)

The body of an 18-year-old Dalit boy, who had allegedly eloped with a minor girl from the Jat community around one-and-a-half months back, was recovered from Sutlej river in Ladhowal area of Ludhiana on Wednesday. Police booked four persons for murder, including the father of the girl he had allegedly eloped with.

The boy’s family said that it could be a case of honour killing as the family of the girl had threatened to kill the couple. They alleged that even the girl had been killed. The girl and the boy hailed from the neighbouring villages in Nawanshahr district.

The boy’s uncle said that that on August 8, the victim’s motorcycle was found near the bank of Sutlej river. Police recovered his body on August 14. Body of a girl was recovered from the river on August 10 from a stretch just a few kilometre ahead from the spot where the motorcycle was parked.

The body of the deceased boy was identified from a tattoo. “It was badly mutilated and one can judge that he was hit several time before being throwing in the river,” said his uncle. Police sources said that it was possible that the girl had also been killed as the body recovered by the Ropar police belonged to the same age group.

