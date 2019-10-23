Ludhiana: Class 9 girl jumps off fourth floor at school, critical

A Class 9 girl allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of her school in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Police officers said her condition is stated to be very serious.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sameer Verma, ACP (west) said that CCTV cameras in the school have been checked, in which the girl can be seen jumping.

“We have checked the CCTV clips and the girl can be seen climbing a window on the fourth floor and then jumping off. We have spoken to her classmates, but nothing substantial has come out on why she took this step,” said the ACP.

Verma added that the girl’s condition is very serious, with multiple injuries and fractures all over the body. “We are talking to her parents and the school principal. She wasn’t carrying a phone in school. When the seventh period was going on, she went upstairs and jumped,” said the ACP.