Ludhiana City Centre scam: Ex-SSP who booked Punjab CM Amarinder Singh alleges threat, moves court

In a major development in the Rs 1,144-crore alleged scam pertaining to Ludhiana City Centre in which Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh are among the main accused, former SSP (vigilance) Ludhiana Kanwarjit Singh Sandhu, who was the main investigating officer and complainant in the case, filed a petition in the court Tuesday alleging he was being “threatened” to change his stand in Captain’s favour.

In a petition filed in the court of sessions judge Gurbir Singh through his advocate, the former SSP has pleaded that before accepting the cancellation report filed by the vigilance, the court should hear him out as he is “privy to certain important facts” which he wants to bring to notice of the court and also that there was a threat to his “life and liberty”.

Sandhu’s application will come up for hearing Wednesday, said his advocate Vijay Mahendru.

Sandhu, who retired in 2010, told The Indian Express, “I am being pressed to take a stand against my own investigation. When we had filed FIR against Captain Amarinder Singh and others in 2007, it was purely based on facts that came out during investigation. I am being threatened through several sources.”

Sandhu further alleges in his petition that Badals and Captain are hand-in-glove and that cancellation report in Ludhiana City Centre “scam” had also been filed under this pact only. “It is a classic case of how some persons holding the highest post of chief minister are out to loot public money. They are now cancelling cases against each other,” he said.

