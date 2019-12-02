Ludhiana: Car catches fire, family jumps out in nick of time

FIVE PEOPLE had a narrow escape in Ludhiana on Sunday when the car they were in suddenly caught fire at Link Road opposite Preet Cinema, prompting them to jump out of it to save their lives.

Ram Kirpal, a resident of Shimlapuri area, said that he along with his family and a friend were going to attend a wedding to Haibowal in their Tata Indigo vehicle when they noticed smoke coming out from the dashboard.

“We assumed it was a short circuit so we slowed down. Suddenly, the engine caught fire and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

All of us including two children jumped out just in time,” he added. By the time fire tenders arrived, the vehicle was completely gutted.

On November 16, a Bentley had caught fire on Lodhi Club road near BRS Nagar and a groom and his friends had a narrow escape.