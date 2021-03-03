Ludhiana: Bomb threat call to Sahnewal airport official, FIR registered

Pawan Kumar immediately sounded the police and the police initiated investigation and beefed up the security at the airport.

The Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after Assistant Manager of the Sahnewal domestic airport alleged that he received a call in which the caller threatened to execute a bomb blast at the airport.

FIR has been registered after Pawan Kumar, assistant manager of the airport, alleged that he had received the call on February 18. After the probe, police said that it has been found that the call was fake, while further probe is underway.

Pawan Kumar told the police that the caller said, “I am Navdeep Navi from Ludhiana. Bombs will be installed in the four flights which are landing at Sahnewal Airport within 24 hours. Bacha sakte ho to bacha lo (Save the airport if you can).”

Pawan Kumar immediately sounded the police and the police initiated investigation and beefed up the security at the airport.

FIR has been registered at Focal Point police station against an unidentified person under the sections 505 (statements conducing public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 182 (False information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of IPC Davinder Kumar Sharma, SHO, Focal Point police station, said that probe has found that the number from which the call was received, is registered in the name of Navdeep Singh of Haibowal of Ludhiana who runs a grocery store. “It has been further found that Navdeep was in Haridwar in search of a job and someone had made a fake call by hacking his number through a cyber trick. A team of cyber cell is deputed to trace more information regarding the accused,” said SHO.