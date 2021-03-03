Ludhiana BJP leader’s wife booked for not getting tenants verified

Ludhiana police claimed recovery of 1.29 lakh intoxicant tablets from the property that was owned by the Naggar couple in Chhawni Mohalla of Ludhiana.

A day after Ludhiana police booked BJP leader and ex-councillor Satish Naggar after a cache of intoxicant tablets was recovered from his property, another FIR was registered against his wife Wednesday for allegedly not getting the tenants living in their properties registered and verified.

Police said that an FIR was registered against Anuradha Naggar, also a BJP leader and former councillor, for allegedly not getting tenants registered and verified, living in the several rooms owned by her, in Chhawni Mohalla area of Ludhiana.

She has been booked under the Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) in the FIR registered at division number 4 police station.

In a raid that was conducted Monday late, Ludhiana police claimed recovery of 1.29 lakh intoxicant tablets (pharmaceutical opioids) from the property that was owned by the Naggar couple in Chhawni Mohalla of Ludhiana.

Along with Satish Naggar, three others were booked under the NDPS Act, including BJP leader’s tenant who was living in the house for almost ten years. Police said that the tenant, identified as Hemant, along with his accomplice Anoop Kumar, had allegedly procured intoxicant tablets.