Ludhiana: Another sambar deer found dead, this time without limb

Nine days after a sambar deer died after being allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway, another one was found dead with a bullet injury and his right leg missing on a road at Mand Chaunta village near Mattewara jungles of Ludhiana late Wednesday.

Forest officials said that someone may have hunted the animal for meat and also severed one of his legs.

A protected animal under Schedule-III of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 — hunting of which is a punishable offence — sambar is also listed as a “vulnerable” species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list since 2008 due to severe hunting and habitat destruction.

Forest guard Parveen Kumar said that a team of guards was taking a round of forests near Mand Chaunta when the carcass was found. “We thought it was an accident case but its leg was found missing and it was clear that he was shot dead. Some villagers also said that they heard sound of gunshots,” he said.

“Autopsy was conducted at Mattewara vet hospital and it showed bullet injury. He was most probably hunted for meat and the accused may left the carcass there and ran away after some local residents saw them,” Khushwinder Singh, divisional forest officer, Phillaur range, said.

An FIR was registered at Koomkalan police station under sections 39 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act against unidentified persons. “We have registered FIR on the complaint of forest department officials and are trying to trace the accused,” said Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh, SHO Koomkalan police station.

