Ludhiana ACP dies of coronavirus, Punjab toll rises to 16

The ACP had tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 13 (File) The ACP had tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 13 (File)

Ludhiana city police’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Anil Kohli, who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on April 13, died at SPS Hospital Saturday.

He was a frontline officer, working 9-10 hours at the city’s busiest wholesale vegetable market, since curfew was imposed in Punjab to contain the spread of the virus. He was admitted in hospital on April 8. With his death, the toll in Punjab has gone up to 16.

Dr Rajiv Kundra, Medical superintendent, SPS Hospital, said that the 52-year old officer’s condition started deteriorating late Friday. “He had a multiple organ failure which led to cardiac arrest,” he said.

ADCP Sachin Gupta, nodal officer, Covid-19, Ludhiana police said that a donor for ACP’s plasma therapy was also arranged but before planned therapy could be done, he passed away.

Meanwhile, another assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police tested positive Friday. He was posted as driver of a sub-inspector (SHO Basti Jodhewal police station) who had tested positive.

Till now, four policemen from Ludhiana city police have tested positive for coronavirus including the late ACP, his constable gunman and SHO (two direct contacts) and ASI (SHO’s direct contact).

Speaking to The Indian Express, the gunman, who tested positive at his native village in Ferozepur district, said he and his colleagues were thrown out of their rooms at a time when their test reports were awaited and they had been advised to self-quarantine.

