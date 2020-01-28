Ludhiana: 4-year-old boy mauled by stray dogs, dies

Police said the boy was taken to Khanna Civil Hospital by his parents, from where doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital Patiala as he was in critical condition. (Representational Image) Police said the boy was taken to Khanna Civil Hospital by his parents, from where doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital Patiala as he was in critical condition. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old boy died after a pack of stray dogs allegedly attacked him in Baho Majra village of Khanna late Sunday. Police said the boy was taken to Khanna Civil Hospital by his parents, from where doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital Patiala as he was in critical condition. However, he died on the way.

The boy, identified as Viraj Kumar had sustained grievous injuries on his head, face and neck. He was playing outside his home when four stray dogs allegedly attacked him. His mother and sister heard his cries but by then, Viraj had already sustained severe injuries. Villagers told police that the child’s mother and sister tried to free him from the dogs, but it took a lot of time and the boy had already suffered grave injuries by then.

Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, Sadar Khanna police station said that the boy’s father Prem Chand works as a labourer and the family lives in a mud house on the village outskirts.

“A police team was sent to record their statement but they had already performed the last rites of the child. We will again request them to record their statement for further proceedings,” he added.

