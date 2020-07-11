Ludhiana; 11.65 lakh rupees robbery: Four held, Rs 5.97 lakh recovered

An FIR against the accused was registered at the Daba police station. (Illustration by Manila Gosh) An FIR against the accused was registered at the Daba police station. (Illustration by Manila Gosh)

Four days after three motorbike-borne men robbed a gas agency employee of Rs 11.65 lakh at Lohara of Daba area in Ludhiana, the police Saturday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four accused and recovered Rs 5.97 lakh in cash, 130 gram narcotic powder and a motorbike from them.

Police said that those arrested were identified as Vikram Singh Romi of Shimlapuri, Parminder Singh Deepa of Basant Nagar, Varinder Singh of Jujhar Nagar and Parminder Singh alias Prince Sahota of Ishar Nagar. The fifth accused, Jasveer Singh Sonu, is still absconding.

Additional DCP-2 Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the trio — Vikram Singh Romi, Parminder Deepa and Jasveer Sing Sonu — had executed the robbery. The main conspirator was Prince Sahota who did not arrive at the spot. After executing the crime, they assembled at the house of Varinder Singh in Jujhar Nagar and divided the robbed cash.

The ADCP said that Prince was a customer of Bachan gas agency whose employee Pawandeep Singh was robbed on July 6, while he was on the way to the bank to deposit cash. Prince would often go to the agency for delivery of LPG cylinders. He heard some employees discussing the huge amount of cash to be deposited in the bank. He spoke to his friend Jasveer Singh and hatched the conspiracy. They followed Pawandeep Singh for four days. On July 6, when Pawandeep was on the way to deposit the cash in the bank, the accused intercepted him and robbed Rs 11.65 lakh.

Romi is already facing trial in two cases of theft and liquor smuggling.

An FIR against the accused was registered at the Daba police station.

