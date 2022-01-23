Where SP had built Haj house, we made Mansarovar Bhawan: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party on a range of issues – from free electricity to Covid management and Muslim appeasement – as he took part in several poll-related events in Ghazaiabad district.

“Today a glorious Ram Temple is being built at Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath corridor work is completed and in Ghaziabad, the Kailash Mansoravar Bhawan has been constructed. Earlier, here a Haj house was made by flouting norms. Today, not Haj house, but Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan is made. That’s why I tell you that the difference is clear,” the Chief Minister said.

The Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Indirapuram is meant for boarding and lodging of Kanwar pilgrims and those embarking on the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

“When Samajwadi Party got power in 2012, the first first decision they took was to withdraw the cases of the terrorists who attacked Ram Janmbhoomi… gave protection to the mafia and a series of riots started in Uttar Pradesh, which was not stopping,” Adityanath added. “It stopped when there was a feeling that BJP would come to power.”

The firebrand leader also took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who has announced 300 units of free electricity to domestic users and free power for irrigation to farmers if his party comes to power in the forthcoming polls.

“Did you get electricity during the Samajwadi govt? Today they are saying they will give 300 units free but if electricity will not come, then what they will they give for free? We have done what we said and have done development works in the state,” Adityanath said.

Attacking his rival parties, the CM further said, “During the COVID times, Congress, SP, and BSP were missing from the field, and only the BJP workers of the Central and state governments were struggling to save the lives of each and every person.” “How can people choose a party that wasn’t with them in difficult times like the Covid pandemic,” he added.

The Gaziabad district has five assembly segments — Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar– that will go to polls on February 10. the district has 2,899,484 eligible voters, of whom 1,605,081 are male voters, 1,294,214 female voters and 189 voters in the ‘others’ category.

During his tour, Adityanath also started a door-to-door campaign from a Valmiki colony in Mohan Nagar, which houses over 20,000 people mostly from the Dalit community. Adityanath paid a visit to around 10 houses.

Ranjeet Singh, whose house was among those visited by the CM, said, “The water and electricity has improved but the issue of jobs is a major thing.” His son Rahul Singh, 24, said he was hoping to get a job but has not got anything yet. “I and my brother both are in BA final year, we hope to get some job so that we can run the family better,” he said.

Another resident, Aarti, 28, said: “We now hope the government regularises our area. There are factories nearby that emit smoke and cause pollution. We also hope the condition of the government school improves.”

At the election event, Adityanath also announced that a film city is coming up in Ghaziabad, besides a Sports University in Meerut.