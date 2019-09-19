Uttar Prdaesh DMs directed to check if licence firearms used for ‘purpose other than self-defence’

To prevent celebratory firing, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday directed all the district magistrates and district police chiefs to verify if licensed guns and bullets are being used “for any purpose other than self-defence”.

According to a government order, the direction will not be used to hassle elite licensees such as political leaders and businessmen.

“As per checklist, a physical verification of all the arms issued and cartridges has to be done from November 25 to December 31.

The physical verification report has to be submitted at the DM office. If a person is using the weapon issued for any purpose other than self-defence, action will be taken as per the Arms Act,” read a statement issued by the state government media cell.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the verification process is to identify people who fraudulently acquire licensed arms, do not return 80 per cent of their used cartridges in exchange of fresh cartridges and violate the norms under the Arms Act.

“All the district magistrates and district police chiefs are to run a month-long compulsory campaign from September 30 to October 20 and verify all the Unique Identification Numbers (UIN) registered at the additional DM, City Magistrate office, or the officer in-charge office. Without proper documents and valid signatures, no arms licence will be issued.

The officials concerned are to match the registers at each police station with the arms department register at the DM office by November 21,” read the statement.