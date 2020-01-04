Uttar Pradesh: 1,000 children died in Gorakhpur in past 12 months, says Akhilesh

Responding to Akhilesh’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the former CM should have issued a list before leveling “false allegations” on deaths of children. (Express photo) Responding to Akhilesh’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the former CM should have issued a list before leveling “false allegations” on deaths of children. (Express photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that in the past one year, nearly 1,000 children died in Gorakhpur due to negligence of doctors, a claim which the government termed as “false allegations”

“The CM is worried about children dying in Kota. But in the past 12 months, more than 1,000 children have died in Gorakhpur. When will he worry about that? And, the most inhuman deed has been that doctors knew that the children had a disease, but on directions of the government, so that statistics are kept intact, the children were not given medicines for Japanese encephalitis (JE)… In the coming days (on Monday), we will release a list of names of children who died,” Akhilesh said in Lucknow.

Responding to Akhilesh’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the former CM should have issued a list before leveling “false allegations” on deaths of children.

“He (Akhilesh) says thousands have died. Before leveling the allegation, he should have provided a list. He can’t mislead anyone by levelling false allegations. The government has changed the direction of the medical college there, and the OPD in AIIMS has also started. Expensive medicines are available now for people.”

“The SP leader said they will not register in NPR. The country is changing… This is [Prime Minister] Modiji’s Digital India… You are hatching a conspiracy which will deny people right to be part of mainstream,” said Sharma.

