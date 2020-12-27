Threat mail to judge: Bareilly police say accused killed 8 yrs ago

A case was filed against Fahim for allegedly threatening the judge if he failed to grant bail to one Chunni Lal, who has been arrested in connection with a corruption case.

Nearly 10 days after Bareilly police received a complaint of an alleged threat letter sent to an additional district and sessions judge, the investigation has found that the accused died in a police encounter in Moradabad in 2012.

Bareilly police came to know about it when they visited the Moradabad residence of the accused — Mohammad Fahim Pakistani. A case was filed against Fahim for allegedly threatening the judge if he failed to grant bail to one Chunni Lal, who has been arrested in connection with a corruption case.

“When we collected details about Fahim, we came to know that he was killed in a police encounter in 2012 in Moradabad. Later, we questioned Chunni Lal. He said that he did not know any person named Fahim Pakistani,” Station House Officer (Bareilly Police Station) Gitesh Kapil said.

According to the SHO, an FIR was registered on December 17 on a complaint by additional district and session judge Mohammad Ahmad Khan. In his complaint, the judge said that he had received the letter on December 14 in which the sender threatened him and his family with dire consequences if he did not grant bail to Chunni Lal.

“The sender had identified himself as Chunni Lal’s friend Mohammad Fahim Pakistani, a resident of Moradabad,” said the SHO, adding that Lal is in jail for around seven months.

The FIR was lodged against Fahim under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation).

During the investigation, police visited the Moradabad post office from where the letter was sent to the judge.

“We checked the CCTV footage of the post office but did not find anything. We collected details about Chunni Lal and found no evidence suggesting that he knew Fahim,” said Kapil.