Seal 422 hectares of land of ‘Raja of Mahmudabad’ in 3 districts: Court

One of Raja of Mahmudabad’s properties in Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A revenue court here has ordered authorities to seal 422 hectares of land in three districts belonging to Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan, the erstwhile Raja of Mahmudabad.

Additional District Magistrate (administration) Amarpal Singh said he issued the order on Saturday in the land dispute case that had been going on in the court since 2007. The land now belongs to the state government.

“The three districts where the land is spread out are Sitapur, Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri, and is worth approximately Rs 420 crore,” Singh said on Sunday. According to the court order, the land in Sitapur measures 388.301 hectares and is spread across 179 villages. In 31 villages of Lakhimpur Kheri, there are 10.659 hectares of land, while in 21 villages of Barabanki there are 23.045 hectares.

“The land at Sitapur is worth around Rs 388 crore, the land in Lakhimpur Kheri district is worth near Rs 11 crore and the land in Barabanki is worth around Rs 23 crore,” reads an official document issued by the ADM.

The official added, “This land will now be categorised in the sealing category.”

Singh said Khan had the right to challenge his verdict in a higher court. According to the ADM, under the Ceiling Act 1976, excess land held by any person beyond the prescribed limit is registered in the name of the government.

“Measurement had been done on the land, and all sides were heard, reports were sought from the district magistrates of the three districts and then notices were served to concerned parties and an order was passed by my court Saturday,” Singh said, adding, “The approximate cost of the land may vary as the circle rates vary depending on the type of land.”

The land dispute case landed at the ADM court in 2007 from the Lucknow Commissioner court. The Supreme Court had referred it to the commissioner’s court.