Don’t want any loopholes, will plug gaps: UP govt

Following the conclusion of the Covid vaccination dry runs on Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath directed that the vaccination drive should be conducted according to the sequence and priority set by the Centre. It should not be changed under any circumstance, he added.

The government said the dry runs were successful, adding that it does not want any loopholes to remain.

“The motive behind the dry run is that the actual vaccination is going to start very soon and whatever the challenges, we understand them now. Now, all the districts will do an assessment and based on that they will try to address the gaps. We do not want any loopholes remaining,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Following the dry runs, the CM held a video conference with all the commissioners, DMs, SPs and CMOs to discuss the preparedness of the administration.

“The safety of the vaccine should not be compromised in the process. Nodal officers will monitor the arrangements and make regular rounds of the vaccination centres,” he said, asking the officials to maintain the Integrated Command and Control Centres and the existing 65,000 Covid helpdesks even after the immunisation drive.