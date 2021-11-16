District court rejects bail pleas of Ashish Mishra, two others

The district court of Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday rejected the bail application of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the October 3 incident in which a convoy of three SUVs ran over a group of protesting farmers, killing four farmers and a journalist.

The court also rejected the bail applications of two other accused — Luv Kush Rana and Ashish Pandey.

The lower court had earlier rejected the bail applications of the three.

“While rejecting the bail pleas of the three accused, the court said that the case is of serious nature and that the investigation is currently on,” district government counsel Arvind Tripathi said.

While opposing the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the special probe team submitted a report that included statements of witnesses and the ballistic report of the weapons seized from the accused, the government counsel added.

“The SIT submitted statements of some of the witnesses that were recorded by them before the magistrate. Several witnesses claimed to have seen Ashish Mishra stepping out of the Mahindra Thar and firing with his weapon while running away from the spot with other accused,” said Tripathi, adding the SIT report mentioned about recording the statements of 71 witnesses before the magistrate.

According to the SIT report, four weapons were seized from the accused, including a rifle and a revolver belonging to Ashish Mishra. “The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report stated that there is evidence of firing on seized weapons during its examinations,” said Tripathi.

After five persons were allegedly mowed down by a convoy of SUVs, including the Mahindra Thar owned by Union minister Ajay Mishra, two BJP workers and the driver of Mahindra Thar were allegedly lynched by people.

So far, 13 people have been arrested over the deaths of four farmers and a journalist. Police have also arrested four persons for the deaths of two BJP workers and the driver.