Lucknow: Woman held for throwing baby from fourth floor

According to sources at the trauma centre, the child was born at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur with a liver condition along with jaundice.

A WOMAN was arrested by Lucknow Police for allegedly killing her ailing three-month-old son by throwing him off the fourth floor of the trauma centre at King George’s Medical University on Tuesday.

According to sources at the trauma centre, the child was born at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur with a liver condition along with jaundice. The child had been admitted at the KGMU trauma centre for the past two months after being referred.

“Around 6 am, we were informed that the body of an infant was found on the trauma centre premises. We identified the child’s mother as Shanti Devi from Kushinagar… But after we found the body, we started investigating. After checking CCTV footage, it was clear that the woman herself threw the child,” said circle officer, Chowk Police Station, Durga Prasad Tiwari.

