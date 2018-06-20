Lucknow woman alleges harassment by passport office staff for marrying a Muslim, seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help

In a complaint letter, posted on Twitter, Seth alleged that when she told the officer that changing her surname or not is her personal choice, he told her that it was her duty to change surname as “every girl does that.” In a complaint letter, posted on Twitter, Seth alleged that when she told the officer that changing her surname or not is her personal choice, he told her that it was her duty to change surname as “every girl does that.”

Alleging harassment by an officer at a passport office over her marriage to a Muslim man, a woman from Lucknow has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for justice. The woman, Tanvi Seth, alleged that an officer named Vikas Mishra questioned her marital status as she has not changed her surname. In a complaint letter, posted on Twitter, Seth alleged that when she told the officer that changing her surname or not is her personal choice, he told her that it was her duty to change surname as “every girl does that.”

“@SushmaSwaraj hello ma’am I type this tweet with immense faith in justice and in you and ironically with a lot of anger / hurt and agony in my heart because of the way I was treated at the Lucknow passport office at Ratan Square by Mr. Vikas Mishra the reason because I married a Muslim and not changed my name ever. He spoke to me very rudely and was loud enough for others to hear while discussing my case. I have never felt so harassed ever before. The other workers at the office acknowledged his rude demeanor,” tweeted Seth.

Accusing the passport office staff of moral policing, Seth alleged that the passport of her husband was also kept on hold. “@SushmaSwaraj Ma’am I never ever imagined that in a place like passport office we would have a people who are moral policing the citizens. He didn’t just put my passport on hold he even put my husband’s @5220manas passport on hold. This is clear grudge. I was shocked at this behaviour.

“I have never felt so insulted in the last 12 years of my marriage with my husband. It is my personal choice to choose a name I want to after marriage. This is our family matter and last thing I expected to hear at the passport office was it is your duty to change your name after marriage. The person who spoke to my husband later said if your wife’s case would have come to me there wouldn’t have been issues because her papers are complete,” added Seth.

Seeking assistance from the minister, the woman also shared her number on her twitter handle.

