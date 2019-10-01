Lucknow SSP forms team to monitor probe against Ansal API

A day after real estate giant Ansal API’s vice-chairman Pranav Ansal was arrested by Lucknow Police in Delhi, a nine-member special monitoring team headed by an IPS officer was formed on Monday to monitor the cases registered against the company here.

A total of 24 cases have been lodged at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, PGI and Hazratganj police stations in Lucknow against Ansal API chairman Sushil Ansal — still absconding –, his son Pranav and others for allegedly cheating flatbuyers and diverting money.

Thirteen of these cases would be re-investigated and evidence was being collected in the rest, said SP (North) Sukriti Madhav, the IPS officer who is heading the team formed by the Lucknow SSP.

“Among the Lucknow cases, some are fresh and re-investigation has been ordered in the rest. Several complaints are being filed and new cases registered. All the investigating officers of their respective cases will be monitored by this team,” he said. Pranav was nabbed at Delhi airport while he was trying to board a flight to London. A lookout circular was issued against him in July on the basis of an FIR under charges of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation, among others.

The monitoring team includes Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj circle officers, joint director (prosecution), and additional SHOs (crime) of Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, PGI, Hazratganj and Gosaiganj police stations.