Lucknow: Six injured after undertrials, convicts clash in Ayodhya jail

SIX prisoners suffered serious injuries after a group of undertrials and convicts clashed with each other inside Ayodhya district jail on Saturday.

The injured inmates have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Ayodhya district jail, Brijesh Kumar said, “The clash took place between the undertrials, who were transferred from Azamgarh district jail recently, and the convicted prisoners at Ayodhya jail. The undertrials targeted only those convicts who help prison staff in running the jail.” An FIR was being lodged into the matter, he added.

The prisoners went on a rampage breaking the television, furniture and utensils in the kitchen, officials said. Police had to cane charge to control the rioting prisoners.

Explained When outlaws are made watchmen in prison Majority of the convicted prisoners, serving life term, work as warders, watchmen and even clerks in almost all jails as the prisons do not have enough manpower. The assignments to these prisoners are given as per prison manual, a jail official said. “Jail superintendents are supposed to make sure that no hardcore criminal is given such responsibility,” the official added. However, a retired jail officer said that convicts with criminal past who are given the responsibility of warders indulge in shady activities inside jails and harass the undertrials who refuse to give in to their undue demands.

After being informed, District Magistrate Anil Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jogendra Kumar, rushed to the jail along with the police force and controlled the inmates.

“Injured persons have been sent to hospital for treatment. In the clash, television installed inside barrack was broken,” Brijesh said.