Lucknow: Six injured after undertrials, convicts clash in Ayodhya jail

SIX prisoners suffered serious injuries after a group of undertrials and convicts clashed with each other inside Ayodhya district jail on Saturday.
The injured inmates have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Superintendent of Ayodhya district jail, Brijesh Kumar said, “The clash took place between the undertrials, who were transferred from Azamgarh district jail recently, and the convicted prisoners at Ayodhya jail. The undertrials targeted only those convicts who help prison staff in running the jail.” An FIR was being lodged into the matter, he added.
The prisoners went on a rampage breaking the television, furniture and utensils in the kitchen, officials said. Police had to cane charge to control the rioting prisoners.
When outlaws are made watchmen in prison
After being informed, District Magistrate Anil Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jogendra Kumar, rushed to the jail along with the police force and controlled the inmates.
“Injured persons have been sent to hospital for treatment. In the clash, television installed inside barrack was broken,” Brijesh said.