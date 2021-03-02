IndiGo flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency onboard

The airline said the flight -- 6E 1412 -- coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport, in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency onboard.

The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said the flight — 6E 1412 — coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

“We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,” it added.