IndiGo flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency onboard

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport, in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency onboard.
The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement.
The airline said the flight — 6E 1412 — coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.
“We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,” it added.
