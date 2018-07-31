Lucknow: Security guard shot dead near Raj Bhavan, man flees with Rs 6 lakh

Police near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav Police near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav

In the heart of Lucknow, a daylight murder-robbery on Monday, just metres away from the Governor’s and chief minister’s residences, has the police scrambling to increase its defences.

At around 3.40 pm, a motorcyclist came upto a van depositing cash at the Bandariyabagh branch of Axis Bank in Hazratganj, shot dead a security guard, injured a custodian and made away with cash. While the police are not sure how much cash was stolen, it is estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh.

Police identified the victims as Indra Mohan and Umesh Chandra Sharma, both in their 30s. While Mohan died soon after the crime, Sharma was taken to King George’s Medical University where his condition was said to be serious.

Van driver Ram Sevak, who escaped the attack, said, “We were in the van with the door closed and window open when a man with his face covered came upto the front seat passenger side and fired. One hit Mohan. He shot at me but missed and I ran towards the bank, crying for help. The assailant took two cash bags and was about to flee when Sharma tried to intervene. The assailant shot him in the leg.”

At this point, Sevak said, the assailant dropped one bag and fled with the other. “I took the other bag to the bank,” said Sevak. DGP O P Singh formed six police teams to trace the assailant. The Special Task Force has also been roped in to investigate the case.

