Lucknow protest: FIR filed against daughters of Munawwar Rana

Sumaiyya and Fauziya, along with several unidentified protesters, were booked under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 145 (unlawful assembly), among others. (File) Sumaiyya and Fauziya, along with several unidentified protesters, were booked under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 145 (unlawful assembly), among others. (File)

Police have registered an FIR against four persons, including daughters of well-known Urdu poet Munawwar Rana — Sumaiyya and Fauziya — for allegedly rioting and stopping a public servant from discharge of duty.

Sumaiyya and Fauziya are among the leading faces of the ongoing sit-in at Lucknow’s Ghantaghar against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC.

The FIR has been lodged at Thakurganj police station.

Sumaiyya and Fauziya, along with several unidentified protesters, were booked under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 145 (unlawful assembly), among others.

SHO Pramod Kumar Mishra said the FIR was registered on a complaint filed by constable Jyoti Kumari, who has alleged that she was manhandled by the accused when she went to the protest ground on Saturday and asked those protesting illegally there to leave the place.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App