Lucknow police lodge FIR against Ansals, two others

TWO days after a controversy erupted over the recording of a purported phone call in which minister Swati Singh allegedly threatened a police officer for registering an FIR against real estate giant Ansal, Lucknow police on Sunday registered an FIR against Ansal API chairman Sushil Ansal, his son and vice-chairman Pranav Ansal and two others.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned the minister.

Station House Officer (Lucknow PGI) Ashok Kumar Saroj said the FIR against Sushil Ansal, Pranav and two others — Arun Mishra and Sushil Singh — has been filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).