‘Eyewitness’ in UP passport row says he was abducted at gunpoint

Kuldeep Singh, the man who backed a Lucknow passport office official against charges of harassment by a couple, has claimed that he was abducted at gunpoint on Saturday.

In a complaint to the Jankipuram police of Lucknow, Kuldeep Singh claimed he had been kidnapped by three men and taken to India-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri from where he managed to escape. Police said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint.

“Around 7.30 pm on Saturday Kuldeep came to the Sansarpur police outpost in the Mailani police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri. He told police that he was in Jankipuram area when three people took him at gunpoint and forced him into their SUV,” said Abhishek Pratap, Gola circle officer (CO) in Lakhimpur Kheri. “He claimed that he was sedated. When he recovered, he saw that the vehicle was parked and that his captors were outside at some distance. He claims to have taken advantage of this and run away.”

The Lakhimpur Kheri police informed their Lucknow counterpart, who took him with them the next day, the CO said.

“Kuldeep told us that the kidnappers may have kidnapped him by mistake as he had no enemies. He is not sure if this was related to the passport office harassment case,” said Aliganj CO Deepak Singh.

Kuldeep Singh had claimed to have witnessed the exchange between Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohd Anas Siddiqui and Vikas Mishra at Lucknow passport office last week. While the couple claimed Mishra had harassed them, Singh told The Indian Express that the official had not misbehaved with them.

Despite repeated charges Kuldeep could not be reached for his comment on the abduction issue.

