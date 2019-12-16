Protests against Citizenship Act erupt in Lucknow seminary, students indulge in stone pelting

DGP OP Singh said the situation is under control and one was injured in the protest. “Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot,” he added. DGP OP Singh said the situation is under control and one was injured in the protest. “Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot,” he added.

Massive protests erupted at Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama college in Lucknow on Monday after students were prevented from stepping out of the campus to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Protesting students, according to news agency PTI, started hurling stones and slippers at the police guarding the gate. Slogans were also raised in support of Jamia students, according to news agency ANI. No injury was reported on either side.

“Some students of Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus,” DGP OP Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. He maintained that the situation was under control.

Several students across the country have taken to the streets demanding a probe into the police crackdown in Jamia Milia Islamia University. Nearly 200 students were injured after the Jamia protests against the Citizenship Act turned violent on Sunday night. The situation spiralled out of control after cops lobbed teargas shells inside the college campus, forced their way in, and allegedly dragged students out of the library and the mosque, and assaulted them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said: “Police were after a huge group indulging in things near Jullena. When they went after them, some people entered the university for safety. So police entered after them without our permission.”

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University were released in the wee hours of Monday. While 35 of them were released from the Kalkaji police station, the remaining 15 were released from New Friends Colony.

Similarly, several Aligarh Muslim University students were also injured after police stormed inside their campus while they were holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

