Man breaches security cordon at Congress’ Lucknow event, Priyanka asks guards to stand down

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the man who breached security in Lucknow. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the man who breached security in Lucknow. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A man breached the security cordon of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was in Lucknow on Saturday to address an event held to mark the party’s 135th foundation day. However, the Congress leader interacted with him after asking her security personnel to stand down.

In a video released by news agency ANI, a Sikh man was seen rushing towards Priyanka during a Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee meeting. He was immediately intercepted by two security guards and a party member.

However, maintaining her poise, the Congress leader requested the guards to release the man and sat down to hear him. After what seemed like a cordial conversation between the two, the man raised slogans hailing Priyanka and was escorted away by the security.

Addressing the gathering, Priyanka equated the BJP with the British, saying the Congress is fighting an ideology it had fought during the freedom movement.

“Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we had fought during the freedom struggle,” she said here at the UP Congress headquarters.

“Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards,” she added.

In New Delhi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the party’s flag at 24, Akbar Road. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders A K Antony, Motilal Vohra and Anand Sharma among others attended the event.

Sonia Gandhi and Singh also distributed sweets among children present at the ceremony.

