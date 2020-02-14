Lucknow: Lawyer attacked with ‘bombs’ in court, 7 booked

Lawyers outside Lucknow court (ANI) Lawyers outside Lucknow court (ANI)

Panic gripped the district court premises here after Lucknow Bar Association’s Joint Secretary Sanjeev Lodhi (39) was allegedly attacked with crude bombs in his chamber on Thursday. No arrests have been made.

Lodhi, who escaped unhurt, accused the general secretary of the bar association, Jeetu Yadav, and his aides.

An FIR has been registered against seven named people, including Jeetu, and 8-10 unidentified people on Lodhi’s complaint. Besides Jeetu, other accused are Sudheer Yadav, Azam, Azaz, Dileep Singh, Annu Yadav and Ajay Yadav. The FIR said Sudhir, Azam, Azaz, Dileep and others hurled bombs at Lodhi when the latter was standing outside his chamber around 11.50 am. The assailants then escaped, the FIR stated.

Lodhi claimed that he had filed a complaint against a judicial officer over corruption charges, which triggered the attack allegedly masterminded by Jeetu. He claimed he suffered injuries. Police have recovered two crude bombs from the spot.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Naveen Arora, said no one has confirmed hearing a gunshot or explosion. CCTV footage of the purported incident shows a few men in black coats throwing punches at each other and then running away.

