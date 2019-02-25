Lucknow: Jaish suspects questioned, photo released

Two youths who were arrested for suspected links to Jaish-e-Mohammad, the group which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack, were interrogated by the DIG on Sunday.

Advertising

The youths were allegedly involved in recruiting for the terror outfit in Deoband of UP’s Saharanpur district, police said. DGP Om Prakash Singh interrogated them for about four hours and later coordinated with his counterpart in Jammu and Kashmir, said an officer of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

Shahnawaz Teli (26) from Kulgam and Aqib Ahmed Malik (28) from Pulwama were on Saturday brought to Lucknow from Saharanpur on transit remand. They were later produced before a local court in Lucknow, which sent them to 10-day police custody.

On Sunday, the ATS released a photograph of the DGP questioning one of the youths. “An analysis of their mobile phones has started… They were using BBM, virtual numbers and an app not available on Google Play Store. It was used for messaging. In their conversation, the movement of weapons and preparations to commit major terror incident were discussed,” Singh said.

Advertising

Asked if there was a motive for releasing the photograph, Singh said, “There is no motive. Terror suspects are in police custody and we are trying to establish missing links.”