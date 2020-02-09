Call for women to assemble at Lucknow protest site today

The Ghanta Ghar Coordination Committee, which is one of the main organisers of the sit-in, on Friday held a press conference and gave a call for women from different districts to assemble on Sunday. The Ghanta Ghar Coordination Committee, which is one of the main organisers of the sit-in, on Friday held a press conference and gave a call for women from different districts to assemble on Sunday.

The women agitators at the Ghanta Ghar in old Lucknow have given a call for women across the state to assemble in Lucknow on Sunday in protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

The Ghanta Ghar Coordination Committee, which is one of the main organisers of the sit-in, on Friday held a press conference and gave a call for women from different districts to assemble on Sunday. “It is not a march. We have asked women from across the state to come for the protest on Sunday which is also Ravidas Jayanti. There will be no march… It will be similar to how we have been protesting till now which has been peaceful,” said Erum Rizvi, a homemaker who is part of the committee.

However, there seemed to be a rift among the groups participating in the women-led indefinite sit-in, which began on January 17, as it entered Day 22 on Saturday, with a section of protesters and another committee not supporting the call for Sunday.

Sumaiyya Rana, who is the daughter of poet Munnawar Rana, and has been booked for rioting and other charges after the sit-in, said that she will not take part in the protest on Sunday. “How can we call others when the police and administration have not assisted us in any way? If we make such a call, then a situation may arise and anything can happen like on December 19,” said Rana, who is part of the Ghanta Ghar Steering Committee. “Some women are conspiring so that the protest ends,” she said.

DCP (West) Arun Kumar Srivastava said police have been deployed to keep the situation under control.

