Lucknow: FIR against IAS officer for ‘murder’ of wife

An FIR has been lodged against IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh, director of Uttar Pradesh’s State Urban Development Agency, after a cousin of his late wife alleged that he murdered her because she was opposed to his alleged affairs with other women. Singh has denied the charge.

The FIR was registered late on Thursday evening at Lucknow’s Chinhat police station under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) on the basis of a complaint by Rajiv Kumar Singh, a lawyer at Allahabad High Court and cousin of the deceased, Anita Singh. According to the complaint, Anita, 42, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, June 1.

The FIR stated: “Anita used to meet me and other family members and complain about not being happy with the marriage. She was unhappy because Umesh Singh had relations with multiple women and would assault her when she would oppose the relations. She had told family members that something unforeseen may happen to her.”

Addressing the media in Lucknow in Friday, Rajiv alleged that Singh had killed his wife.

He said: “I am having to address this press conference because Anita’s father is unwell and her mother is dead. Anita and Umesh have two children, who are being given sleeping pills so they don’t come out and speak the truth. My demand is that the case should be handed over to the CBI because my brother-in-law is a powerful person and has already started affecting the probe. The investigation should be restarted to find the truth.”

Denying the allegations, Singh told The Indian Express on Friday that Rajiv is doing this for either publicity or personal gains. “He may have his eyes on property belonging to my wife’s family because she did not have a brother. He is a land mafia and may want to usurp that land. Or he is doing this for publicity,” Singh alleged.

He added that in the 22 years that they were married, Rajiv had never visited them. “He never came to our house. Nobody in the family has any issues with my wife’s death, except him. He is doing this for personal gains,” Singh maintained.

While the police had initially said that they suspect Anita had shot herself with the licensed pistol of her husband, and that no suicide note was recovered, Rajiv said her family began doubting the suicide theory based on media reports and some photographs that appeared in the media. “The lock on the door seems to have been tampered with, and there are several gaps in the narrative given by my brother-in-law,” he said.

Chinhat Station House Officer (SHO) Sachin Kumar Singh said the case was lodged on a complaint by Rajiv Singh. “We are investigating,” he added.

On Sunday, the SHO had said, “We suspect she committed suicide. For some time, she had turned her attention to religion. She wanted to stay in Haridwar, and her family did not reportedly support it.”