Lucknow double murder: Got ample evidence from crime scene, say police

“A medical examination (of the girl) was done on Sunday. She will be presented before a Juvenile Justice Board on Monday... Meanwhile, she has been kept at a hospital,” DCP (Central) Somen Barma said.

Lucknow police on Sunday said they have gathered “ample evidence” in the double murder case in which the daughter of a government officer was detained for allegedly killing her mother and brother.

The victims were shot dead Saturday. Police had said that the woman’s teenage daughter had admitted to killing them.

“We have recovered the weapon that has the girl’s fingerprints. The writing on the mirror where she wrote ‘disqualified human’ matches with her handwriting. The bottle from which she took the jam to write on the mirror has her fingerprints. There is no evidence of any forced entry into the house. We have also traced the girl’s footprints at the crime scene. There is ample evidence,” Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said.

