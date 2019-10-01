Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express train offers compensation for delay, free travel insurance

Passengers traveling onboard Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, the first regular train service to be managed entirely by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will now receive Rs 100 as compensation for any delay over one hour and Rs 250 for over two hours, the company said Tuesday.

Advertising

The IRCTC is also offering free travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh to each passenger and Rs 1 lakh against household theft for passengers during the travel period on Tejas Express.

The train is a part of a deal to run two such services — the other one being between Ahmedabad and Mumbai— as a kind of pilot project by Railways to develop a model for private operators to run passenger trains in the future.

These trains will not have any concessions and Tatkaal quotas.

Advertising

A unique facility available on Tejas trains will be the pick and drop of passenger luggage, the logistics of which are still being worked out.

A similar system is followed in Japan for Shinkansen trains in which passengers travel without any onboard luggage.