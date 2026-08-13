India’s first private train: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express to run as ‘Sprite Tejas Express’

India's first private train gets Sprite makeover: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express to become 'Sprite Tejas Express' (Image: Ministry of Railways)

India’s first private train gets a new name: The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, known as India’s first private train, will now run under the name ‘Sprite Tejas Express’. Introduced in 2019, the train is operated and maintained by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed train equipped with modern onboard facilities designed to provide passengers with a more comfortable journey. Its coaches are manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab.

The coaches are capable of running at speeds of up to 200 kmph. However, due to track-related restrictions, the train currently operates at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.