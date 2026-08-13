India’s first private train: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express to run as ‘Sprite Tejas Express’

India’s first private train gets a new name: The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, known as India’s first private train, will now run under the name ‘Sprite Tejas Express’. Introduced in 2019, the train is operated and maintained by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed train equipped with modern […]

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readAug 13, 2026 09:06 PM IST
India's first private train gets Sprite makeover: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express to become 'Sprite Tejas Express' (Image: Ministry of Railways)India's first private train gets Sprite makeover: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express to become 'Sprite Tejas Express' (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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India’s first private train gets a new name: The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, known as India’s first private train, will now run under the name ‘Sprite Tejas Express’. Introduced in 2019, the train is operated and maintained by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed train equipped with modern onboard facilities designed to provide passengers with a more comfortable journey. Its coaches are manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab.

The coaches are capable of running at speeds of up to 200 kmph. However, due to track-related restrictions, the train currently operates at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Also Read | Mumbai AC Local: Railways changes plan for 238 new trains, first rake by 2027

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior IRCTC official confirmed the development. The official said IRCTC has awarded the advertising rights for the train number 82501/02 Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, including train branding and vinyl wrapping, to M/s Sprite, a unit of Coca-Cola India Private Limited.

The official added that IRCTC has been operating the Tejas Express since October 4, 2019. It is the first corporate train to operate on the Indian Railways network, and IRCTC has been successfully running the service for the past seven years.

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express gets a new look: Train to be wrapped in Sprite branding (Image generated using AI) Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express gets a new look: Train to be wrapped in Sprite branding (Image generated using AI)

The official also stated that, as per the letter of acceptance issued by IRCTC, M/s Sprite, a unit of Coca-Cola India Private Limited, will carry out advertising activities on the Tejas Express for a period of six months.

“During this time, vinyl wrapping featuring Sprite advertisements will be applied to five coaches of the Tejas Express, and the train will be announced as the “Sprite Tejas Express” at all stations along its route,” the official said.

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Sprite Tejas Express: Distance, Travel time, Frequency

The Sprite Tejas Express will cover a distance of 512 km in 6 hours and 35 minutes. The train will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays.

Sprite Tejas Express: Stoppages

During its journey between New Delhi and Lucknow, the Sprite Tejas Express will stop at three stations. These are: Ghaziabad, Tundla Junction and Kanpur Central.

Sprite Tejas Express: Timings, Ticket price

Train number 82502 Sprite Tejas Express departs from New Delhi at 3:30 pm and reaches Lucknow Junction at 10:05 pm. In the return direction, train number 82501 leaves Lucknow at 6:10 am and reaches New Delhi at 12:35 pm.

The train offers two seating options – Executive Chair Car (EC) and AC Chair Car (CC). The fare is Rs 2,594 for EC and Rs 2,205 for CC.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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