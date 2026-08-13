India’s first private train: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express to run as ‘Sprite Tejas Express’

3 min readAug 13, 2026 09:06 PM IST
India’s first private train gets a new name: The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, known as India’s first private train, will now run under the name ‘Sprite Tejas Express’. Introduced in 2019, the train is operated and maintained by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed train equipped with modern onboard facilities designed to provide passengers with a more comfortable journey. Its coaches are manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab.
The coaches are capable of running at speeds of up to 200 kmph. However, due to track-related restrictions, the train currently operates at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior IRCTC official confirmed the development. The official said IRCTC has awarded the advertising rights for the train number 82501/02 Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, including train branding and vinyl wrapping, to M/s Sprite, a unit of Coca-Cola India Private Limited.
The official added that IRCTC has been operating the Tejas Express since October 4, 2019. It is the first corporate train to operate on the Indian Railways network, and IRCTC has been successfully running the service for the past seven years.
Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express gets a new look: Train to be wrapped in Sprite branding (Image generated using AI)
The official also stated that, as per the letter of acceptance issued by IRCTC, M/s Sprite, a unit of Coca-Cola India Private Limited, will carry out advertising activities on the Tejas Express for a period of six months.
“During this time, vinyl wrapping featuring Sprite advertisements will be applied to five coaches of the Tejas Express, and the train will be announced as the “Sprite Tejas Express” at all stations along its route,” the official said.
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Sprite Tejas Express: Distance, Travel time, Frequency
The Sprite Tejas Express will cover a distance of 512 km in 6 hours and 35 minutes. The train will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays.
Sprite Tejas Express: Stoppages
During its journey between New Delhi and Lucknow, the Sprite Tejas Express will stop at three stations. These are: Ghaziabad, Tundla Junction and Kanpur Central.
Sprite Tejas Express: Timings, Ticket price
Train number 82502 Sprite Tejas Express departs from New Delhi at 3:30 pm and reaches Lucknow Junction at 10:05 pm. In the return direction, train number 82501 leaves Lucknow at 6:10 am and reaches New Delhi at 12:35 pm.
The train offers two seating options – Executive Chair Car (EC) and AC Chair Car (CC). The fare is Rs 2,594 for EC and Rs 2,205 for CC.