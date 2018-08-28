Lucknow court blast case: Two suspected HuJI men get life term

The court had, on August 23, held , Mohammad Tariq Qasmi and Mohammad Akhtar alias Tariq Hussain guilty. (Representational Image) The court had, on August 23, held , Mohammad Tariq Qasmi and Mohammad Akhtar alias Tariq Hussain guilty. (Representational Image)

A Lucknow special court on Monday sentenced two suspected Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) operatives to life imprisonment in the Lucknow court blast case.

The court had, on August 23, held , Mohammad Tariq Qasmi and Mohammad Akhtar alias Tariq Hussain guilty. Tariq, who is lodged in Barabanki jail, was brought to Lucknow jail on Monday amid tight security.

A series of blasts had taken place in courts at Lucknow, Faizabad and Varanasi on November 23, 2007. Nine people were killed in Varanasi and four in Faizabad, while no one was injured in Lucknow. In Lucknow, the blast was not triggered and police had recovered a bicycle planted with RDX in the court premises. The police had claimed that blasts were a joint operation by the HuJI and Indian Mujahideen.

“Special Judge Babita Rani on Monday sentenced Tariq Qasmi and Mohammad Akhtar to life imprisonment in the Lucknow court blast case. The court pronounced the judgment through video conferencing. The trial was going on inside Lucknow jail. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5.21 lakh on them,” said government counsel Praveen Srivastava.

Defence lawyer Mohammad Shoaib said, “We will file an appeal in high court against today’s judgment. There is a threat to Tariq’s life. I have sent a letter to the state DGP and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in this regard.” The advocate also alleged that he had come to know of a plot to kill Tariq in prison.

This is the second case in which Azamgarh native Tariq, a Unani doctor, has been awarded life imprisonment. In April 2015, a Barabanki court had sentenced him to life imprisonment on various charges including keeping explosives and attempting to wage war against the Government of India.

“An appeal against the life imprisonment awarded to Tariq in the Barabanki court is still pending with the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court,” said Shoaib.

Akhtar, a resident of Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir, is lodged in Lucknow jail since his arrest on December 27, 2007.Besides Tariq and Akhtar, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which investigated the Lucknow blast case, had chargesheeted three others — Sajjadur-Rehman, Khalid Mujahid and Mohammad Arif.

The court discharged Sajjadur-Rehman citing lack of of evidence on April 14, 2011. Khalid had died in a police van while being taken to Lucknow jail on May 18, 2013, the government counsel said. Rehman is a native of J&K’s Kishtwar district while Khalid was from Jaunpur district in UP.

The case file of alleged Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Arif was separated from others after he was shifted to Gujarat jail to face trial in another case. The trial against Arif, a native of Azamgarh, is yet to start.

Tariq and Akhtar are also accused in the Faizabad court blast case. The UP Police is yet to make arrests in the Varanasi court blast case.

Another case pending against Tariq is of serial blasts in Gorakhpur on May 22, 2007. Four persons were injured in the blasts. In December 2007, the UP STF had arrested Tariq and Khalid and allegedly seized RDX, detonators, gelatin sticks and cellphones from them.

