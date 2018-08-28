Lucknow court blast case: Two HuJI suspects get life term

On August 23, the court had held Mohammad Tariq Qasmi and Mohammad Akhtar, alias Tariq Hussain, guilty. Tariq, who is lodged in Barabanki jail, was brought to Lucknow jail on Monday amid tight security. On August 23, the court had held Mohammad Tariq Qasmi and Mohammad Akhtar, alias Tariq Hussain, guilty. Tariq, who is lodged in Barabanki jail, was brought to Lucknow jail on Monday amid tight security.

A Lucknow special court on Monday sentenced two suspected Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) operatives to life imprisonment in the Lucknow court blast case.

A series of blasts were triggered at courts in Lucknow, Faizabad and Varanasi on November 23, 2007. Nine people were killed in Varanasi and four in Faizabad. No one was injured in Lucknow. In Lucknow, police had recovered a bicycle planted with RDX in the court premises. The police had said that blasts were a joint operation by HuJI and Indian Mujahideen.

“Special Judge Babita Rani on Monday sentenced Tariq Qasmi and Mohammad Akhtar to life imprisonment in the Lucknow court blast case. The court pronounced the judgment through video-conferencing. The trial was going on inside Lucknow jail. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5.21 lakh on them,” government counsel Praveen Srivastava said.

Defence lawyer Mohammad Shoaib said, “We will file an appeal in High Court against today’s judgment. There is a threat to Tariq’s life. I have sent a letter to the state DGP and the National Human Rights Commission in this regard.”

Tariq and Akhtar are also accused in the Faizabad court blast case. The police are yet to make arrests in Varanasi court blast case.

